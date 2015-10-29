UPDATE 1-STMicro pares back manufacturing, cuts Q4 outlook

(Add details outlook; delay in restructuring plan; CEO comment)

By Eric Auchard and Joseph Sotinel

FRANKFURT/PARIS Oct 29 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics on Thursday posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results and said lower spending in China, especially on autos, had led it to cut back its manufacturing plans and reduce its fourth-quarter outlook.

Europe's largest semiconductor maker reported third-quarter net revenue of $1.76 billion (1.61 bln euros), a decline of 6.5 percent from the year-ago quarter. Analysts were looking for revenue, on average, of $1.81 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported an improved third-quarter gross margin of 34.8 percent, but shy of the 35 percent consensus which analysts were expecting.

ST blamed a progressive deterioration in market conditions during the third quarter stemming from lower consumer spending in China spilling over to affect overall electronics demand in Asia and globally, particularly in the automotive segment.

"The softer market demand during the third quarter has led us to adjust down our manufacturing plan for the fourth quarter," ST Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said in a statement.

ST forecast revenue for the fourth quarter to decline by anywhere from 2.5 percent to 9.5 percent compared to the third quarter. It said gross margins would fall back to around 33.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The midpoint of the projected revenue range, 6 percent, would result in revenue of around $1.65 billion, far below the $1.825 billion which analysts were predicting for the fourth quarter, according to 21 estimates complied by Thomson Reuters.

The company postponed announcing plans for its struggling digital products group until the first quarter of 2016, saying only that it had narrowed its options. ST's move to explore "radical options," including job restructuring or the possible sale of the business, have met with political resistance in France. (1 euro = $1.0942) (Reporting By Eric Auchard in Frankfurt and Joseph Sotinel in Paris; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)