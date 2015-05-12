STMicroelectronics gains confidence on Q2 targets

| LONDON
LONDON May 12 Europe's largest semiconductor
maker, STMicroelectronics, said on Tuesday it expects
second-quarter revenue to grow about 3.5 percent, squarely in
the middle of the guidance the company issued two weeks ago.
The company said in late April that it expected revenue for
the current quarter to be within a range of flat to 7 percent
higher, suggesting a modest rise in confidence in the company's
outlook off the lower end of its forecasts.
It said it expected a gross margin of around 33.8 percent
for the second quarter. Two weeks ago, it predicted the margin
would range as much as 2 percentage points either side of 33.8
percent.
The revised outlook was contained in ST's presentation at
the company's annual investor day taking place in London on
Tuesday.
