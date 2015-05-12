UPDATE 1-STMicro vows to fix flagging digital products unit

* Digital Product Group under scrutiny as ST explores
options
* "Business as usual is no longer an option," for DPG, COO
says
* ST tightens, reaffirms recently revised Q2 outlook
By Eric Auchard
LONDON, May 12 Franco-Italian chipmaker
STMicroelectronics promised on Tuesday to take a more
aggressive approach to staunching losses at its troubled Digital
Products Group, scrutinising individual businesses and
"exploring options" for the division as a whole.
ST, Europe's largest semiconductor maker, used its annual
Investor Day meeting in London on Tuesday to address questions
hanging over its flagging digital products division, which
accounted for 15 percent of the company's revenue last year.
The Digital Products Group (DPG) makes chips used in
television set-top boxes, datacentres and networks and
specialised image sensors mostly used in consumer devices.
ST, which has struggled to reverse years of declining
revenue and weak profit growth and has faced frequent calls to
dispose of poorly performing units, promised on Tuesday that
sustained revenue growth will return in the course of this year.
But DPG, one of five businesses in the highly diversified
company, suffered a revenue decline in 2014 of between 30 and 40
percent while operating losses put a significant drag on the
overall operating margin of between 20 and 50 percent.
"Business as usual is no longer an option," Chief Operating
Officer Jean-Marc Chery said at the meeting.
Shares in ST, which traded around 2 percent lower in early
trade, were up 4 percent at 7.3 euros by 1340 GMT, the sole
gainer in the 25-component Stoxx 600 Europe technology sector
index, which was down 1.3 percent.
"DPG's losses are unacceptable," Chief Executive Carlo
Bozotti told the investor meeting. "This problem needs to be
fixed and we are exploring options," he said, without specifying
whether such actions may include the outright sale of the unit.
"A sense of urgency is there," Bozotti replied when grilled
by analysts during a question and answer session at the meeting.
Ahead of the meeting broker Exane BNP Paribas called on the
company to dispose of the DPG business to free up the company to
focus on its healthier business and said investors would shun
the stock if the company did not take radical action.
MODEST GROWTH
The company has already engaged in a two-year campaign to
kill low-margin DPG products, merge businesses and cut between
1,300 and 1,500 jobs, with some of those leaving the company and
other jobs moving to its fast-growing MMS microcontroller unit.
Chery said DPG continues to struggle with its older digital
set-top box component business while sales of new ultra
high-definition set-top TV products have failed to take off so
far.
Two weeks ago the company reported an unexpected
cancellation and postponement of an important
application-specific chip project which is aimed at consumer
markets. An ST spokesman declined to provide further details.
Meanwhile the company said on Tuesday that it expects its
revenue in the three months to end-June to increase by about 3.5
percent on the previous quarter.
ST said in April it expected the second-quarter sequential
rise to be within a range of 0 to 7 percent, while analysts on
average are expecting revenue to be up by 3.9 percent at $1.77
billion (1.57 billion euros), according to Thomson Reuters data.
Executives reaffirmed that the company expects to report a
significant year-on-year improvement in margins in the second
half of this year as the benefits of a strong U.S. dollar begin
to be felt more strongly in the fourth quarter.
(1 euro = $1.1261)
