Chipmaker ST warns of weakening demand in China and PC chips

FRANKFURT/PARIS, July 23 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted weak but substantially in-line quarterly results on Thursday while forecasting slower growth in the current quarter due to sluggish computer demand and a decelerating economy in China.

Europe's largest semiconductor maker reported second-quarter net revenue of $1.76 billion, a decline of 5 percent from the second quarter of 2014. Analysts were looking for revenue on average of $1.78 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company reported net income of $35 million according to U.S. accounting principles, compared with a loss of $22 million in the year-earlier period. The mean analysts' forecast for net income for the latest quarter was $44.5 million.

ST forecast revenue for the third quarter, typically one of its strongest periods of the year, would range from a decline of 0.5 percent to a rise of 6 percent compared to a year earlier, while margins would recover to around 35 percent.

"Based upon our visibility and mixed market conditions, including weaker demand in components for PC applications and the economic environment in China, in the third quarter we anticipate revenues to grow sequentially by about 2.5 percent at the midpoint," ST Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said.

An increase of 2.5 percent would result in revenue of $1.804 billion, well below the $1.852 billion that analysts were predicting for the third quarter, according to eight estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

The company reported a second-quarter gross margin of 33.8 percent, shy of the 34.0 percent that analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters data. It forecast gross margins could recover to around 35 percent, plus or minus 2 percent, in the third quarter.

