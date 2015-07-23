UPDATE 1-Chipmaker ST warns of weakening demand in China and PC chips

* Q2 net revenue $1.76 bln vs f'cast $1.78 bln
* Net income $35 mln vs f'cast $44.5 mln
(Adds details of businesses, background, stock history)
By Eric Auchard and Joseph Sotinel
FRANKFURT/PARIS, July 23 Franco-Italian
chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted substantially
in-line quarterly results on Thursday, while forecasting slower
growth in the current quarter due to sluggish computer demand
and a decelerating economy in China.
Europe's largest semiconductor maker reported second-quarter
net revenue of $1.76 billion, a decline of 5 percent from the
second quarter of 2014 and just shy of the $1.78 billion mean
estimate of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Net income of $35 million compared with a loss of $22
million in the year-earlier period and a forecast $44.5 million.
ST, which suffers lower margins than U.S. and Asia-based
peers due to the higher fixed costs of operating mainly in
Europe, forecast revenue for the third quarter would range from
a decline of 1 percent to a rise of 6 percent compared the first
quarter, while margins would recover to around 35 percent
"Based upon our visibility and mixed market conditions,
including weaker demand in components for PC applications and
the economic environment in China, in the third quarter we
anticipate revenues to grow sequentially by about 2.5 percent at
the midpoint," Chief Executive Carlo Bozotti said.
An increase of 2.5 percent would result in revenue of $1.80
billion, well below the $1.85 billion that analysts were
predicting for the third quarter, according to eight estimates
compiled by Thomson Reuters.
Shares of ST, which plunged 6.6 percent on Wednesday ahead
of the report after a downgrade by brokerage Citi which cited
ST's weakening outlook, were indicated to trade 2.2 percent
lower on Thursday morning by German brokerage Lang & Schwarz.
The stock, which has fallen 25 percent since the last
earnings report in April, remain up 10 percent for the year to
date against a 12 percent gain in the main regional tech index,
the STOXX European Technology index.
(Reporting by Eric Auchard in Frankfurt and Joseph Sotinel in
Paris; Editing by Alan Raybould and David Holmes)