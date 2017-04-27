UPDATE 2-STMicro lines up insider to break gridlock over CEO succession

* CEO contract extended by a year
* COO to become deputy CEO, lining him up to succeed
* Q1 revenues rise, following 6 years of sales declines
* Shares up 2.1 percent
(Recasts on CEO succession, adds detail, analysts, shares)
By Eric Auchard and Matthieu Protard
FRANKFURT/PARIS, April 27 STMicroelectronics
has extended the contract of its CEO by a year and
lined up its operations chief to succeed him, seeking to end a
battle over succession between France and Italy, a source with
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
The move came as Europe's second-biggest chipmaker, in which
France and Italy jointly control a 27.5 percent stake, reported
a pick up in profits and sales in a fiercely competitive global
market marked by big takeovers and demand for sensors for the
burgeoning "Internet of Things".
Long-time CEO Carlo Bozotti will have its mandate extended
by a year, while operations chief Jean-Marc Chery will become
deputy CEO on July 1, STMicro said in separate statements.
"This new organisation and the creation of a new deputy CEO
position positions Chery as Bozotti's successor," the source
said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
STMicro hired head-hunter Spencer Stuart about a year and a
half ago to find a replacement for Bozotti, whose current term
was due to end at the company's annual shareholders' meeting on
June 20. The 64-year-old Italian has been CEO for 12 years.
However, Paris and Rome, which have regularly clashed over
nominations of top managers and operational strategy, were at
loggerheads over the succession, the source said, without
elaborating on the nature of the dispute. The Italian treasury
declined to comment, while the French economy ministry did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
In January 2016, Paris publicly complained about STMicro's
strategy and hinted it was deeply dissatisfied with Bozotti when
the company announced plans to cut about 430 jobs in France.
Chery, a 56-year-old French national, joined Thomson
Semiconducteurs in 1986, the company that subsequently became
STMicro. He held various positions in product planning and
manufacturing and in 2008 became chief technology officer.
Separately, STMicro posted a 12.9 percent year-on-year rise
in first-quarter net revenue to $1.821 billion on demand for its
phone and industrial sensors. That marked a turnaround from six
years of sales declines, but was in line with analyst forecasts.
The company forecast 5 percent growth in revenue in the
second quarter from the first, or up 12.3 percent year-to-year,
and said it was on track to meet 2017 objectives.
STMicro shares, up 36 percent so far this year and trading
near nine-year highs, were up 2.1 percent at 1050 GMT.
The anticipated 5 percent sequential revenue growth would
mean STMicro is performing at least as well as several peers,
including Texas Instruments, Infineon and
Maxim. NXP, which has agreed to be acquired by
Qualcomm, is poised for a small drop in revenue growth.
But in a note to investors, UBS said the low single digit
operating earnings growth anticipated for STMicro in 2017 "won't
be enough to justify the recent strong run in the share".
(1 euro = $1.0906)
(Reporting By Eric Auchard in Frankfurt, Matthieu Protard in
Paris; Additional reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenalle
Barzic; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath and Mark Potter)