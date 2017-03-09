STMicro shares slump on concerns over Apple supplies

* Reports of delays on Apple component supplies
* STMicro declines to comment on situation
* STMicro among worst performers on STOXX 600 index
* STMicro shares still up around 30 pct in 2017
By Mathieu Rosemain and Laetitia Volga
PARIS, March 9 Shares in chipmaker
STMicroelectronics slumped on Thursday, making them
among the worst performers in Europe, on concerns that it could
be late on supplying some components for Apple's
next-generation smartphone.
STMicro shares were down by 5.6 percent in mid-session
trading after French website iGeneration and DigiTimes reported
that its 3D image sensors for Apple's next-generation handset -
the iPhone 8 - may not be ready for a September debut.
A spokesman for STMicro declined to comment on the
speculation.
STMicro was among the worst-performing shares on both the
pan-European STOXX 600 index and Paris' SBF-120
market, although the stock remains up by around 30
percent since the start of 2017.
Apple is among the chipmaker's major clients, but the
company does not provide details on the nature of components it
manufactures for the phone-maker.
"According to a report by DigiTimes, there might be a lag of
several months for the new iPhone's delivery," said Dorian
Terral, an analyst for brokerage Bryan Garnier.
"It was the case for the iWatch, the MacBook Pro. It has
nothing to do with the quality of (STMicro)'s products but
rather with a longer-than-expected ramping up on Apple's side,
because of the complexity of their phone," he added.
STMicro, Europe's third largest semiconductor company,
announced in January a deal with an unnamed customer that can
generate "substantial revenues" in the second half of the year,
which analysts believe are tied to parts for upcoming Apple
iPhones.
The next generation iPhone 8 line is expected to be released
by Apple later in 2017.
