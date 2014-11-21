版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 15:37 BJT

BRIEF-STM shares seen down 2-3 pct as CEO says profit target may take longer to reach - traders

LONDON Nov 21 Stmicroelectronics Nv

* Shares seen opening down 2-3 percent. Traders cite Bloomberg article quoting CEO as saying profit target may take longer to reach. Weblink: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)
