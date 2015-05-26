Stingray IPO values music provider at C$296 mln

TORONTO May 26 Stingray Digital Group Inc
said on Tuesday it is going to raise C$140 million
($112.7 million) via its initial public offering, after its IPO
priced at the top end of the anticipated range.
The IPO, which is set to close on June 3, values Stingray at
C$296 million.
The Montreal-based business-to-business music provider and
media company had earlier this month said it planned to price
its shares between C$5.50 and C$6.25 a share.
Founded in 2007, Stingray is headed by Eric Boyko, is part
of a new crop of Canadian companies that are seeking to go
public. Last week, Canadian e-commerce software maker Shopify
Inc's IPO was well received with its shares
soaring some 69 percent in their U.S. debut.
A number of others are waiting in the wings including
Hootsuite, a provider of software to manage social media on a
global scale and one of Canada's most valuable tech startups;
PointClickCare, whose software supports the senior care market;
and Canadian e-commerce start-up Shoes.com Technologies.
Stingray's offering consists of a treasury offering of 13.3
million shares, and a secondary offering of 9.1 million shares
from early investors Novacap Technologies Funds and Télésystème
Ltée.
At the same time as the closing, Novacap, Télésystème and
other shareholders plan to also sell some 2.9 million multiple
voting shares in Stingray at a price of C$6.25 a share for gross
proceeds of C$18.35 million via a private placement.
The offering is being co-led by a syndicate of underwriters
including National Bank Financial, GMP Securities and BMO
Capital Markets.
($1 = 1.2427 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)