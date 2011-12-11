Berkshire, MetLife among 2012 top 10 picks-Barron's

* Top quality stocks could gain 15-20 pct - Barron's
* Barron's says it likes rising dividend stocks for 2012
NEW YORK Dec 11 Investors could reap gains of
15 percent to 20 percent next year by buying top-quality stocks
such as MetLife , Comcast Corp and Berkshire
Hathaway , Barron's said in its Dec 12 edition.
Companies with rising dividends like Procter & Gamble
are also good bets for next year, the financial newspaper said
in a report on its 10 favorite stocks for 2012.
Four European companies made the Top 10 list, reflecting
high dividend yields and markets depressed by the European debt
crisis, Barron's said. The paper said it likes the U.S.-listed
shares of Vodafone Group , Royal Dutch Shell
Daimler and Sanofi .
U.S. companies on the Top 10 list also included miner
Freeport-McMoRan , which is profiting from developing
countries' demand for copper, and disk drive maker Seagate
Technology , which should benefit from consolidation in
the industry, Barron's said.
The paper said Warren Buffett's Berkshire is in its best
shape ever, with a business mix that is churning out about
$7,500 per share of profits each year. Buffett's age (81) is
the biggest downside, but he expects to run the company at
least another five years, Barron's said.
The paper acknowledged its 2011 Top 10 lineup lagged the
market, declining 6.9 percent on average compared with a 1.9
percent decline for the S&P 500. It attributed the subpar
performance to declines in General Motors JPMorgan
Chase and United Continental
The 2012 picks all have the potential for 15 percent to 20
percent total returns, it said.