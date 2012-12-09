版本:
Apple, JPMorgan among Barron's top 10 picks for 2013

NEW YORK Dec 9 Corporate giants Apple, JPMorgan Chase and Royal Dutch Shell all made it into Barron's top 10 stock picks for 2013, the financial weekly reported on Sunday.

Barnes & Noble, BlackRock Inc, General Dynamics, Marathon Petroleum, Novartis, Viacom and Western Digital also made it onto the list as anticipated strong performers next year.

Some of the year's picks, including Apple, BlackRock, Barnes & Noble and Viacom, already received bullish reviews in Barron's this year, while others were listed for their perceived undervaluation.

