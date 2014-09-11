Eight charged in New York in $290 mln stock scheme

| NEW YORK, Sept 11
Thursday in New York with duping thousands of investors into
purchasing $290 million worth of penny stocks in "pump and dump"
schemes.
Three of the people blasted emails "pumping" the stocks to
thousands of potential investors, Manhattan District Attorney
Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement announcing the 85-count
indictment.
Others acquired public shell companies, merged new private
companies into them and issued shares to themselves and
associates in advance of the promotional push, prosecutors said.
Once a stock's price was artificially inflated, the schemers
"dumped" the stock, leaving public investors with shares that
were pretty much worthless, the prosecutors said.
Anthony Thompson, 38, of Bethesda, Maryland, and Jay Fung,
40, of Delray Beach, Florida, were arraigned in state Supreme
Court in Manhattan in connection with the scheme, which
prosecutors said took place between 2009 and 2012. They both
pleaded not guilty to securities fraud and other charges.
The pair are accused of promoting the stocks with the help
of penny stock websites that prosecutors say they controlled,
including OxofWallStreet.com, PennyPic.com and MonsterStox.com.
Hanna Schmieder, 39, of New York, and Kenneth Oxsalida, 59,
of Sebring, Florida, also were arraigned and pleaded not guilty.
Schmieder, the president of Lyric Jeans Inc, and Oxsalida,
59, president of Smart Holdings Inc, are accused of approving
new shares in anticipation of the stock manipulation of their
companies.
The four other people indicted are not yet in custody,
prosecutors said. They are: Christopher Balseiro, of North Bay
Village, Florida; Eric Van Nguyen, of Quebec; Joseph Dervali, of
Pembroke Pines, Florida; and Luz Rodriguez, of Miramar, Florida.
Maranda Fritz, a lawyer for Thompson, said the documents
emailed to potential investors clearly stated they were paid
advertising.
Vance said in a statement that the accused profited "at the
expense of the investing public."
Other companies involved included Hydrogenetics Inc
, Xynergy Holdings Inc, Blast Applications
Inc, and Blue Gem Enterprise Inc.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Leslie Adler)