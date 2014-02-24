Global dividends pass $1 trillion mark in 2013-study

* Global dividends up 43 pct since 2009 - Henderson GI
* $1 in every $7 coming from emerging markets
* Japan, U.S. slow pace of growth in 2013
* Growth seen picking up pace again this year
By Joshua Franklin
LONDON, Feb 24 Shareholders received more than
$1 trillion in global dividends for the first time in 2013,
buoyed by growth in payouts from emerging market firms, a study
showed.
Dividend payments grew 43 percent since 2009, the research
by Henderson Global Investors found, hitting $1.03 trillion last
year. One in every $7 came from EM firms, dividends from which
have risen 107 percent over the past five years.
Companies in Brazil, Russia, India and China were
responsible for much of that growth, which came despite a
slowdown in many markets since May after the U.S. Federal
Reserve flagged plans to wind down its monetary stimulus
programme.
"The trillion dollar dividend is a huge milestone for equity
investors and illustrates that dividends are now a vital
component of investors' returns," Henderson Chief Executive
Andrew Formica said.
The study analysed dividends from the 1,200 largest
companies by market capitalisation around the world from 2009
and used averages to estimate payments for other listed
companies.
The emerging market growth helped pick up the slack from
continental Europe, which posted growth of just 7.8 percent over
the same period, though it was still the second largest region
for dividends in 2013 behind the United States.
Dividends from technology companies have grown the most over
the past five years, more than doubling since 2009, the study
found, but financial firms accounted for by far the largest
share of dividends in 2013, providing almost a quarter.
Royal Dutch Shell was the top dividend payer last
year, followed by Exxon Mobil with Apple
rounding out the top three.
Despite passing the $1 trillion milestone, global dividend
growth still slowed from the year before, to 2.8 percent from
7.7 percent, weighed down by slowdowns in Japan and the United
States, where a spate of special dividends were not repeated.
Henderson forecast dividend growth to rebound in 2014,
however, with improved strength in developed markets and a
positive outlook for corporate earnings driving growth as
investors hunt for higher returns.
"Ageing populations must increasingly rely less on state
pensions and more on their own savings to provide for
retirement," Formica said. "Not only that, but they will need to
stay invested in equities much longer than in the past too. This
demand for equity income is a trend we see continuing through
2014 and beyond."