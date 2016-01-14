Egypt, Saudi stocks plunge in late trade

DUBAI Jan 14 Egypt's stock index tumbled more
than 5 percent in late trade on Sunday, hit by heavy selling
among foreign investors, while the Saudi Arabian market also
fell sharply as margin calls continued to force selling.
The Egyptian index was down 5.2 percent at 5,884
points, its lowest level since October 2013, 45 minutes before
the close. Investment firm Qalaa Holdings was down 9.0
perecent at 1.21 Egyptian pounds, a record low.
"Foreign investors are exiting their positions and this is
causing panic," said a Cairo dealer.
The Saudi index tumbled 4.2 percent to its lowest
level since March 2011, following a fresh slide of the Brent oil
price to a new 12-year low below $30 a barrel.
Traders said margin calls following recent heavy losses were
adding to selling pressure, especially in smaller-capital stocks
favoured by local speculators.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Writing by Andrew Torchia)