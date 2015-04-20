Enviva Partners touts European alternative energy initiatives

NEW YORK, April 20 (IFR) - The European Union's so-called
20-20-20 mandate - by 2020 to reduce global CO2 emissions by
20%, source 20% of energy from renewable, and increase energy
efficiency by 20% - is working its way through the US equity
capital markets.
The obvious extension is the growth of yieldco vehicles
focused on the Continent, such as Abengoa Yield and a potential
listing by LightBeam Electric, a UK-centric yieldco that
publicly filed documents initial IPO documents last week.
Nearer-term, investors will be given an opportunity to invest
in the still nascent business of producing utility-grade
wood-pellets through the upcoming IPO of Enviva Partners,
following the launch this morning of an IPO targeting as much as
US$210m.
The company is the first pure-play wood-pellet manufacturer
and represents a new asset class within master limited
partnerships.
"It will be interesting because we haven't seen a unique
asset class for some time," explained one MLP banker close to
the offering. "They are the market leader, but there is no real
public comparable."
Barclays, Goldman Sachs, RBC Capital Markets and Citigroup
are marketing 10m units at US$19-US$21 with pricing planned for
after the market close April 28, a standard seven-day roadshow
(for MLPs) that will focus on dedicated MLP funds and
yield-oriented, non-MLP institutions.
The indicative range targets an 8.25% annual yield,
attractive relative the 6% yield of the benchmark Alerian MLP
index and other, growth-oriented yield comparables.
The banks are guiding investors toward a mid-teens annual
distribution growth, from the initial 41.25-cent quarterly
payout (US$1.65 annual), indicated the source. The distribution
provides conservative 1.15-times coverage on cash available for
distribution the company expects to generate in its first full
year ended March 31, 2016, based on projections contained in the
company's prospectus.
Abengoa Yield, by comparison, currently trades at a 3%
yield; high-growth midstream MLPs such as Cone Midstream
Partners at 4.9%; and Plum Creek Timber Company, a timber REIT,
at 4.2%.
Enviva Partners sources wood fiber from thousands of
landowners and other suppliers that it manufactures into wood
pellets at five facilities with combined productive capacity of
1.74m metric tons per year.
The company has contracted with large European utilities to
off-take all production under take-or-pay contracts through
2016, and has contracted half of the current productive capacity
from 2017 through 2021.
Because wood fiber supplies can be replenished, wood
pellets are viewed as biomass by European and UK regulators,
though some of the rules around forest management practices have
yet to be finalized, the company said in its prospectus.
Global demand for utility-grade wood pellets is projected to
grow from 11.5m MTPY in 2014 to 36.1m MTPY in 2020 as European
utilities retrofit coal-fired plants to accept wood pellets, the
company indicated in its prospectus, citing information from
independent consultant Hawkins Wright.
To meet that growth, Enviva Partners has a right of first
offer on an already operational plant; as well as on another
facility and a deepwater terminal that are both under
construction. The company also plans to acquire other
third-party wood-pellet manufacturers.
(Reporting By Stephen Lacey; Editing by Jack Doran)