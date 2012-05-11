Ivy Asset's Avery makes bullish case for stocks

* Ivy Asset fund's Avery prefers stocks over bonds
* Earnings yield on stocks highest Avery has seen
* Loomis Sayles' Gaffney says to avoid U.S. Treasuries
By Tim McLaughlin
WASHINGTON, May 11 Money manager Michael Avery,
known for making big swings in his $27 billion Ivy Asset
Strategy Fund, is out of bonds and into stocks, saying
on Friday that fixed income securities won't keep pace with
inflation.
"At the end of the day, I have to take the money of
individuals and families and retain their purchasing power,"
Avery said during a panel discussion at the Investment Company
Institute's annual meeting in Washington D.C. "You can't do that
hiding in cash and 10-year treasuries."
Stocks, by contrast, look appealing on basic fundamental
measures, Avery said. He said he does not mind equities greater
volatility, especially when the earnings yield on stocks easily
outpaces meager Treasury yields.
"The earnings yield on the S&P 500 is about 7 percent. I
can't remember when its been that high before," Avery said. The
U.S. Treasury 10-year note yield was 1.81 percent on Friday.
Avery said there may be near-term volatility in stock
markets, but not nearly as much as seen in the unrest of the
1970s and 1980s.
The giant Ivy fund Avery co-manages with Ryan Caldwell is
one of the few U.S. mutual funds that can invest the majority of
its assets in all types of assets and go short, strategies more
typical of hedge funds. The fund had 81 percent of its assets in
global equities and just 0.02 percent in government bonds at the
end of March, according to the fund's web site.
Avery sometimes makes rapid moves into bonds and cash and
uses stock index futures to hedge the equity side of his
portfolios. Back in 2008, he put almost half the fund's assets
into cash.
Two years ago, Avery and his firm, Waddell & Reed Financial
Inc, were at the center of the investigation into the
stock market's "flash crash" crisis that temporarily erased $1
trillion in capitalization. Avery had put in a multibillion
dollar order to sell S&P index futures at the start of the
crash. Regulators later concluded multiple factors caused the
sharp descent.
Over the past 10 years through the end of March, Avery's
fund has averaged a gain of 10.82 percent compared to the S&P
500's average annual total return of 4.12 percent. The fund's
top holdings at the end of March were Wynn Resorts Ltd
(5.7 percent), ConocoPhillips (4.5 percent) and Sands
China Ltd (3.7 percent).
Most individual investors have done the opposite of Avery.
People that piled into bonds for their relative safety will
sustain heavy losses when interest rates eventually rise,
executives at top U.S. management firms warned this week at the
ICI conference.
Kathleen Gaffney, co-manager of the $21 billion Loomis
Sayles Bond Fund, agreed that investors are taking on
a tremendous amount of market risk with their bond investing.
"The sectors most sensitive to a rise in interest rates are
Treasuries and high-quality corporate bonds," Gaffney said
during Friday's ICI panel discussion. "I tend to think of this
as return free and high, high risk."
Gaffney's fund, which she runs with Dan Fuss and several
other co-managers, had no holdings of U.S. Treasury or agency
debt at the end of April, according to the fund's web site.
Instead, 24 percent was invested in investment grade bonds,
22 percent was in non-U.S. dollar bonds, 18 percent was in high
yield and 12 percent was in Canadian dollar-denominated bonds.
The fund also held smaller stakes in other sectors including
preferred/equity investments, bank loans and municipal bonds.