UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Positive corporate, geopolitical news lift Gulf markets

(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 22 Most Gulf stock markets rose in
early trade on Wednesday after Saudi Arabia and its allies in
the region decided to end a campaign of air strikes against
Yemen's Houthi rebels. Also, corporate news flow was mostly
positive.
The Yemen fighting was never a major concern for financial
markets, but it did unsettle some investors in the Gulf and
Egypt, and stock markets across the region fell by several
percent after the military campaign began. Its completion may
help to reverse those losses.
Dubai's index climbed 0.7 percent to 4,152 points
as most stocks gained. Property developer DAMAC rose
1.0 percent after saying it would pay at least 25 percent of its
capital in cash dividends in 2015 and same ratio in 2016.
The company, which only offered a 10 percent bonus share
issue for 2014, also reported a 38 percent fall in first-quarter
net profit. But that was because its bottom line had benefited a
year ago from big one-off gain from an associate.
Another real estate firm, Union Properties, surged
4.1 percent to 1.51 dirhams, a five-month high. The stock has
attracted increasing volumes after breaking this week through
technical resistance at 1.34-1.35 dirhams, its peaks in late
December and January.
Dubai Parks and Resorts added 1.1 percent after
announcing a deal with Britain's Merlin Entertainment
to build a water park at its Dubai theme park, which is now
under construction.
Dubai's benchmark is approaching major resistance on its
200-day average, now at 4,261 points. It has not traded above
that level on a sustained basis since last October.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.7 percent and Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank was the main support, climbing 1.6
percent. The lender posted a 31 percent increase in
first-quarter net profit on Tuesday to 1.25 billion dirhams
($340.3 million), while analysts had expected just 1.08 billion
dirhams.
Qatar's bourse edged up 0.5 percent as Qatar
Electricity and Water Co (QEWC), the country's
monopoly utility, jumped 2.1 percent.
The firm reported a 15.7 percent rise in first-quarter net
profit to 346 million riyals ($95.06 million). Two analysts
polled by Reuters had forecast QEWC would make a profit of 303.8
million and 308.8 million riyals.
Markets in Kuwait and Oman climbed 0.1 and
0.2 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)