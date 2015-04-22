UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rises after ending Yemen air strikes

(Updates with Saudi Arabia, Egypt open)
DUBAI, April 22 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trade on Wednesday after the Riyadh government said it
had ended a campaign of air strikes against Yemen's Houthi
rebels. Egypt's market remained soft.
Gulf markets lost a few percent each after the military
intervention began last month, and investors now see its
completion as a positive factor.
Saudi Arabia's index edged up 0.4 percent to 9,598
points as most stocks in the kingdom climbed. Telecommunications
operator Zain Saudi's jumped 3.1 percent after
announcing its first-quarter loss had narrowed to 257 million
riyals ($68.5 million) from 318 million riyals a year earlier.
Two analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast Zain Saudi
would post losses of 270.1 million and 289.4 million riyals.
Blue-chip petrochemical firm Saudi Basic Industries
rose 1.5 percent and lender Samba Financial Group
, another main support for the benchmark, climbed 1.8
percent.
But Saudi Electricity Co, the Gulf's largest
utility firm, fell 0.5 percent after reporting that its net loss
for the first quarter more than doubled to 1.94 billion riyals
($517.4 million). This was much worse than NCB Capital's
forecast of a net loss of 1.27 billion riyals.
The Saudi index faces major technical resistance in the
9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly
coincides with the March peak, and has been struggling in that
area for three days.
Egypt's bourse also edged up shortly after opening
but then gave up its gains and slipped 0.3 percent as most
stocks fell.
The market has been gloomy since the adoption early this
month of bylaws covering new taxes on capital gains and
dividends which, according to some market players, are making
Cairo less appealing to investors compared with other bourses in
the region.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)