MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market may be cautious after royal reshuffle

DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabian equity investors
may be cautious on Wednesday after King Salman carried out major
reshuffles in the line of succession and his cabinet. Steady oil
prices may support Gulf equities in general.
Salman appointed Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef as his
new heir early on Wednesday and made his son, Defence Minister
Mohammed bin Salman, second-in-line to succeed, setting the
kingdom's succession in stone for decades and strengthening his
branch of the dynasty.
The king also appointed Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Khalid
al-Falih as Health Minister and chairman of Aramco, and made
Labour Minister Adel al-Fakieh economy and planning minister,
replacing him with Mufrej al-Haqbani.
The economic policy significance of the changes is not yet
clear but they were unexpected to many analysts and in the short
term at least, could increase political uncertainty.
The move of the highly regarded Fakieh to the economy
portfolio could mean labour reforms to push Saudis into private
sector jobs over the past several years have essentially been
judged a success, and that the government now wants to focus on
other structural reforms of the economy, which have stalled. But
this is not yet clear.
Brent oil was essentially steady on Wednesday morning,
slipping just 0.2 percent to $64.50 per barrel morning as high
production and U.S. inventories was offset by the political news
from Saudi Arabia, which was oil-positive. Traders said they
were closely observing who would become Aramco's new CEO and
whether oil minister Ali al-Naimi's position would be affected.
The main Saudi stock index, which inched up 0.02
percent to 9,713 points on Tuesday, faces major technical
resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day
average roughly coincides with the March peak.
In other Gulf markets, Qatar's Barwa Real Estate
posted a first-quarter profit of 3.2 billion riyals, sharply up
from 265 million riyals a year earlier, although the surge may
be due to a one-off factor such as land sales to state-run
entities.
Egypt's market may remain weak as stock market investors are
challenging the government in court over a tax on stock
dividends and capital gains, saying it is causing confusion and
hampering investment.
The Cairo index, which fell 1.9 percent to 8,331
points on Tuesday, is approaching major technical support at its
December low of 8,125 points.
On global markets, Asian share markets have faded from
seven-year peaks on Wednesday as investors exit crowded
positions in the U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve wraps up a
two-day policy meeting.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)