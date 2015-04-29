MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi market may be cautious after royal reshuffle

DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabian equity investors may be cautious on Wednesday after King Salman carried out major reshuffles in the line of succession and his cabinet. Steady oil prices may support Gulf equities in general.

Salman appointed Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef as his new heir early on Wednesday and made his son, Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman, second-in-line to succeed, setting the kingdom's succession in stone for decades and strengthening his branch of the dynasty.

The king also appointed Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Khalid al-Falih as Health Minister and chairman of Aramco, and made Labour Minister Adel al-Fakieh economy and planning minister, replacing him with Mufrej al-Haqbani.

The economic policy significance of the changes is not yet clear but they were unexpected to many analysts and in the short term at least, could increase political uncertainty.

The move of the highly regarded Fakieh to the economy portfolio could mean labour reforms to push Saudis into private sector jobs over the past several years have essentially been judged a success, and that the government now wants to focus on other structural reforms of the economy, which have stalled. But this is not yet clear.

Brent oil was essentially steady on Wednesday morning, slipping just 0.2 percent to $64.50 per barrel morning as high production and U.S. inventories was offset by the political news from Saudi Arabia, which was oil-positive. Traders said they were closely observing who would become Aramco's new CEO and whether oil minister Ali al-Naimi's position would be affected.

The main Saudi stock index, which inched up 0.02 percent to 9,713 points on Tuesday, faces major technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak.

In other Gulf markets, Qatar's Barwa Real Estate posted a first-quarter profit of 3.2 billion riyals, sharply up from 265 million riyals a year earlier, although the surge may be due to a one-off factor such as land sales to state-run entities.

Egypt's market may remain weak as stock market investors are challenging the government in court over a tax on stock dividends and capital gains, saying it is causing confusion and hampering investment.

The Cairo index, which fell 1.9 percent to 8,331 points on Tuesday, is approaching major technical support at its December low of 8,125 points.

On global markets, Asian share markets have faded from seven-year peaks on Wednesday as investors exit crowded positions in the U.S. dollar as the Federal Reserve wraps up a two-day policy meeting. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)