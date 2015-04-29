UPDATE 1-MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai leads gains in Gulf, Barwa supports Qatar

(Updates with markets open)
DUBAI, April 29 Most Gulf stock markets edged up
in early trade on Wednesday as oil prices held near 2015 highs
and developer Barwa Real Estate supported Qatar's
bourse after a jump in first-quarter profit.
Brent oil moved little on Wednesday morning, slipping just
0.5 percent to $64.30 per barrel as high production and U.S.
inventories were offset by news of a major government reshuffle
in Saudi Arabia, which was oil-positive because of the political
uncertainty.
Dubai's stock index rose 1.0 percent with most
stocks positive. Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market
was the main support, surging 5.7 percent after a pull-back
earlier this week on poor first-quarter results.
Trading volumes rose sharply in April and that may give
investors hope that DFM's second quarter will be stronger.
Other markets were less bullish. Bourses in Abu Dhabi
and Qatar inched up 0.1 percent each. Barwa Real Estate
was the main support in Doha, jumping 3.5 percent after it
posted a first-quarter profit of 3.2 billion riyals, sharply up
from 265 million riyals a year earlier, although the surge may
have been due to a one-off factor such as land sales reported in
December.
Kuwait edged up 0.3 percent, while Oman was
flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)