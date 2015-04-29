UPDATE 2-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia rises after royal reshuffle

(Updates with Saudi Arabia open)
DUBAI, April 29 Saudi Arabia's stock market rose
in early trade on Wednesday after King Salman carried out major
reshuffles in the line of succession and his cabinet.
The main Saudi index climbed 0.8 percent to 9,790
points as most stocks rose. The move lifted the benchmark above
major technical resistance in the 9,572-9,745 point area, where
the 200-day average roughly coincides with the March peak.
Heavyweight petrochemicals firm Saudi Basic Industries
jumped 2.3 percent and was the main support.
Salman appointed Interior Minister Mohammed bin Nayef as his
new heir early on Wednesday and made his son, Defence Minister
Mohammed bin Salman, second-in-line to succeed, setting the
kingdom's succession in stone for decades and strengthening his
branch of the dynasty.
The king also appointed Saudi Aramco chief executive Khalid
al-Falih as health minister, and made labour minister Adel
al-Fakieh economy and planning minister, replacing him with
Mufrej al-Haqbani.
The economic policy significance of the changes is not yet
clear but they were unexpected to many analysts. In the short
term at least, they could increase political uncertainty.
However, many investors appeared to view the changes as a
positive sign that the government would put fresh emphasis on
stimulating economic growth.
"I don't think there will be a reversal of any policies - I
see it as a fresh impetus" for economic reforms, said John
Sfakianakis, Gulf region director at fund management firm
Ashmore Group in Riyadh.
The move of the highly regarded Fakieh to the economy
portfolio could mean labour reforms to push Saudis into private
sector jobs over the past several years have essentially been
judged a success, and that the government now wants to focus on
other structural reforms of the economy, which have been slow.
Also on Wednesday, Salman ordered a one-month salary bonus
for all military and security personnel to convey his
"appreciation of their efforts" - a signal that the government
remains willing to spend lavishly on its policy
priorities.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)