UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rebounds from 4-month low

(Updates with Egypt's performance)
DUBAI, April 29 Egypt's stock market rose in
early trade on Wednesday after a sell-off triggered by the
introduction of taxes on capital gains and dividends drove it to
a four-month low in the previous session.
The Cairo index climbed 0.8 percent to 8,397 points
as most stocks rose. Real estate names led gains after developer
Palm Hills said earlier this week that its
first-quarter net profit had more than quadrupled to 215 million
Egyptian pounds ($28.2 million).
Egyptians for Housing Development and Reconstruction
surged 5.4 percent, while Heliopolis Housing
added 1.2 percent.
Egyptian investors challenged the government in court on
Tuesday over a tax on stock dividends and capital gains
introduced this month, saying it was causing confusion and
hampering investment.
But while local investors have been dumping stocks in
response to tax regulations, foreign bargain hunters have become
more active, bourse data shows. Foreign investors were net
buyers in the last few sessions, and their share of total
trading volume increased on Monday and Tuesday.
The Cairo index has major technical support at its December
low of 8,125 points.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)