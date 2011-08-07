UPDATE 2-Gulf Arab markets fall; cbankers back U.S. peg, debt

* Most Gulf markets end lower; Dubai at 20-wk low
* UAE says peg to stay, would buy US debt
* Saudi recovers after Saturday rout
(Adds Saudi market close, credit moves, quotes)
By Stanley Carvalho
ABU DHABI, Aug 7 Most Gulf Arab markets ended
lower on Sunday, rattled by a U.S. ratings downgrade and
European debt woes, even as their central bankers downplayed
risks and voiced support for U.S. debt instruments.
Standard & Poor's cut the U.S. long-term credit rating by a
notch to AA-plus in an unprecedented blow to the world's largest
economy. It called the outlook "negative," signalling another
downgrade is possible in the next 12 to 18 months.
The downgrade hit Saudi Arabia's market hard on Saturday,
sending the Arab world's largest bourse to a five-month low.
Weakness spilled over into the rest of the Gulf Arab region,
where all but one Gulf state pegs its currency to the dollar.
The hydrocarbon-reliant Gulf Arab states are major holders
of U.S. treasuries and other U.S. assets.
"We are pegged to the dollar and will keep it. We don't see
the dollar collapse. Because the problem is not in the U.S.
only, but also in the European markets," Mohamed al-Tamimi,
deputy executive director at the UAE central bank's treasury
department, told Reuters.
Tamimi said there was no alternative to investing in the
U.S. market which still remained "the most liquid and a safe
market". The UAE, which said in July it holds no U.S. government
bonds, would even invest in Treasuries if yields rise to a
"justified level" he said.
An Omani government official said the non-OPEC oil producer
would stick with U.S. government instruments and make no
"irrational decisions" in the aftermath of S&P's cut.
"In (the) global economic turmoil the world is going
through, what other alternative do we have at the moment but to
stick with the U.S. government instruments?" said the senior
Omani government official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Kuwait is the only Gulf country which uses a currency basket
as a peg, though heavily dollar-weighted. It dropped the dollar
peg in 2007 in a bid to rein in inflation. Kuwait's central bank
governor declined to comment.
MARKETS TUMBLE, SAUDI HELPS STEMS DECLINE
A steady open in Saudi Arabia, which starts two hours after
the first Gulf markets begin trading, helped staunch the decline
elsewhere on Gulf markets on Sunday.
But early damage was done with Dubai's benchmark
enduring its biggest drop since Jan. 30. Dubai closed at a
20-week low, slumping 3.7 percent to 1,484.
Bluechip Emaar Properties ended down 5.3 percent,
Arabtec sagged 6.3 percent and Dubai Financial Market
closed off 5 percent.
Oman's index ended at a two-year low, down 1.9
percent at 5,651 percent. Bahrain fell 0.33 percent to
1,277 percent while Abu Dhabi ended at a May 26 low, down
2.5 percent. Kuwait ended 1.6 percent lower at 5,968
points.
"The global story is looking increasingly less optimistic,
and at the same time you have equity markets here that have been
relatively less volatile for a considerable stretch," says Akram
Annous, Dubai-based MENA strategist at Al Mal Capital.
"That's probably going to start to change now, and I think
the majority of the risk is in Saudi Arabia and Qatar's markets
because they are more leveraged to the (emerging market) growth
story."
Qatar's benchmark closed at its lowest level since
June 27, down 2.5 percent at 8,277 points. Saudi Arabia's index
ended up 0.08 percent at 6,078 points.
"Today is a stemming of the bleeding, but things are still
unknown. There are a lot of questions, on how the downgrade
could affect the Saudi development plan," said a Riyadh-based
fund manager who asked not to be identified.
Saudi Arabia has pledged to spend up to $400 billion in the
five years to 2013 to upgrade its infrastructure and has a plan
to build economic and industrial cities to create new jobs.
Investors were eyeing Monday's opening of global markets
with trepidation. Regional bond prices had begun to ease on
Friday and a further sell-off is expected.
The spread on HSBC/Nasdaq Dubai's Middle East bonds and
sukuk index widened about 30 basis points between Aug 3 to 5.
"Shorter-dated local bonds and sukuk should hold up
relatively well because of local demand," said Nick Stadtmiller,
fixed income analyst at Emirates NBD in Dubai. "But longer-dated
bonds will have a harder time, as international investors are
key buyers of this paper."
The U.S. dollar may weaken and Treasury yields rise when
Asian markets reopen on Monday, though any selling in response
to the U.S downgrade is likely to be tempered by the escalating
crisis in the euro zone. The European Central Bank was slated to
discuss the debt crisis in an evening conference call
"The U.S. market will continue to attract liquidity. It is
more sophisticated and more technology driven and it will always
be attractive," said CAPM's Yasin. "We don't have that in our
markets and it's going to be a tough ride going forward."
(Additional reporting by Shaheen Pasha, Praveen Menon, Nadia
Saleem, Rachna Uppal, Martina Fuchs in Dubai; Writing by Amran
Abocar; Editing by Mike Nesbit)