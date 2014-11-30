UPDATE 4-MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets slump to five-month lows

(Updates with UAE, Kuwait, Oman closed)
DUBAI Nov 30 Gulf stock markets plunged on
Sunday after OPEC's decision to keep crude output unchanged sent
oil prices tumbling.
The price of Brent crude LCOc1 has tumbled about 10 percent
to $70.15 per barrel since regional equity markets last traded
on Thursday.
Dubai's index fell 4.7 percent to a five-month
closing low of 4,281 points, with most stocks in decline. It hit
an intraday low of 4,192 points before bargain hunters stepped
in to take advantage of panic selling.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark also hit a five-month closing
low, dropping 2.6 percent to 4,675 points. Its intraday bottom
was 4,611 points.
Kuwait's index fell 3.4 percent to 6,753 points, its
lowest level since April 2013. Oman's bourse tumbled 6.2
percent to a 14-month low.
Shares in Oman Cement and Raysut Cement
fell 9.1 and 7.8 percent respectively after both companies said
on Sunday they would pay a higher prices for natural gas from
2015 onwards.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Matt Smith)