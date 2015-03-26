UPDATE 3-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi Arabia's stock market turns positive as Yemen panic abates

(Updates with Saudi market rebounding)

DUBAI, March 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market stabilised and turned positive late in the session on Thursday after a sell-off driven by the escalation of conflict in Yemen.

The benchmark edged up 0.2 percent, buoyed by blue chips such as food makers Savola Group and Almarai , up 2.2 and 2.3 percent respectively.

Petrochemicals giant Saudi Basic Industries climbed 0.8 percent after oil prices surged in response to air strikes carried out by Saudi Arabia and its allies against Yemen's Houthi militia.

The kingdom's market had tumbled 5.0 percent on Wednesday and more than 4.0 percent on Thursday morning in response to the Yemen crisis, but analysts say even a protracted conflict will have little fundamental impact on Gulf economies if it remains confined to Yemen's territory. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)