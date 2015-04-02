UPDATE 4-MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi falls after border guards attacked from Yemen

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
(Updates with market declining)
DUBAI, April 2 Saudi Arabia's stock index gave up early gains and fell on Thursday after the state-run Saudi Press Agency said one border guard had been killed and ten injured in an attack from Yemen.
The incident, in which border guards came under fire from a mountainous area in Yemen, was the first of its kind on Saudi Arabia's soil since the kingdom assembled a military coalition last month to fight Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The main Saudi index, which had risen as much as 0.7 percent early on Thursday, was down 1.2 percent after the report.
Analysts have said any major spillover of military conflict beyond Yemen's border and into the oil-rich Gulf states, though unlikely, could trigger a fresh round of selling in local stock markets.
Another factor depressing Saudi stocks may have been oil prices, which fell on Thursday afternoon with Brent crude declining 3 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
BEIJING, Jan 23 China's Mobike said it has joined hands with manufacturing giant Foxconn to double the number of bikes it plans to make this year to 10 million, as the start-up seeks to become the dominant player in the country's nascent bike-sharing market.
* Teekay LNG - Intends to issue new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market through add-on to its existing Norwegian bonds due in October 2021