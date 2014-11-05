Nigeria stocks shed 2.4 pct, dragged down by naira and oil prices

LAGOS Nov 5 Nigeria's index fell 2.3 pct to below 36,000 points, dragged down by the ailing naira and falling global oil prices.

The local bourse has fallen consecutively for the past 10 sessions, with 52 stocks in the red out of the more than 200 stocks listed and only five posting gains.

The rest, mostly illiquid stocks, were unchanged. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Tim Cocks and Louise Heavens)