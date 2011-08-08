版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 8日 星期一 22:39 BJT

Wall St fear gauge tops 40, 1st time since May '10

NEW YORK Aug 8 The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, hit 40 for the first time since May 2010 on Monday.

The index was up 25.4 percent at 40.12 in the morning session.

(Reporting by Angela Moon, Editing by)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐