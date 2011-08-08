Wall St fear gauge tops 40, 1st time since May '10

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
NEW YORK Aug 8 The CBOE Volatility Index .VIX, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, hit 40 for the first time since May 2010 on Monday.
The index was up 25.4 percent at 40.12 in the morning session.

Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement