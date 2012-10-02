Earnings signs grim for European stocks

* Analysts still cutting forecasts as Q3 results near
* Lack of growth weighing in spite of ECB, Fed action
* Burberry and Faurecia among firms to warn already
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Oct 2 Europe's upcoming company results
season will struggle to propel stock markets higher, judging by
still-falling expectations for earnings and a raft of corporate
profit warnings.
European stocks have risen 8 percent since European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi drew a line in the sand in the
region's debt crisis in July. The U.S. Federal Reserve added its
own fuel with a new round of bond-buying announced last month.
But while analysts say that looks to have drawn a bottom
under previously shaky markets, cumulated data on their
expectations for results show a lack of faith in a sagging
economy's ability to recover and boost earnings.
The number of analysts cutting their earnings expectations
compared with those raising, as a percentage of total estimates
- so-called earnings momentum - is off its lows but remains
firmly in negative territory, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Over a three-month rolling average, momentum for the euro
zone is minus 5.3 percent - its lowest since February, while the
mean change for STOXX Europe 600 stocks over the last
30 days is minus 0.7 percent.
Profit warnings, from multiple sectors, have already spooked
the market and more could be on the way.
"It's dangerous to bet aggressively against equities and
we're not ... But it's a balanced view," Christopher Wyllie,
chief investment officer at Iveagh, said.
"What worries us is the earnings trends. Healthy bull
markets are built on rising earnings expectations, not falling
expectations, and that all keys into the economic momentum."
Tristan Hanson, head of asset allocation at Ashburton, cited
the recent profit warnings as evidence the earnings season held
"more downside risk than upside risk".
Among the European firms to warn on performance recently are
UK luxury group Burberry, French auto parts maker
Faurecia and German steel distributor Kloeckner & Co
.
CAUTIOUS UPSIDE
Draghi's plan to buy government bonds - theoretical until a
country asks for help - comes with an unspecified limit and has,
in conjunction with the Fed plan to keep buying assets until the
jobs market improves, helped mitigate the growth pressures.
In the absence of an economic recovery, though, the summer
rally has yet to draw in the types of longer-term investors
needed to push it much higher, said Franck Lacour, HSBC's global
head of equity derivatives.
"Nobody was very invested before the rally, if anything they
were a little short. So people have bought back their shorts,
but real money [i.e pension funds] has not chased the rally."
A recent Reuters poll suggested stocks would rise only
slightly by year-end, while asset allocators were just starting
to move back into Europe.
In the hunt for yield, a 4.5 percent dividend return from
leading euro zone shares is attractive versus the
sub-zero offered by safe-haven German or UK government debt.
"Some of us believe there are now serious puts under the
market. At some point, maybe by the end of the year, this flow
will move back into the market. In a world of zero yield, they
will have to jump back in," Lacour said.
Iveagh's Wyllie argues that Europe needs economic and
corporate data to register growth before the market could start
to benefit fully from still-attractive valuations.
"Growth will be the major swing factor. You can't continue
to have this disconnect indefinitely, between a rising market
and falling profits and profit expectations. That needs to be
resolved over the next few months.
"We need to see something better on growth - but we don't
need much and Europe would be the place where it would be
easiest to surprise on the upside," Wyllie added.
Among the risks to both the growth outlook and demand for
equities are an expected bailout of Spain, including conditions
attached to any deal, the outlook for Greece, the U.S. fiscal
cliff and the scale of economic slowdown in China.
September factory data in the euro zone on Monday failed to
get the ball rolling, registering the worst quarter for three
years. Unemployment is also at a record high.
The return of the euro zone to recession was a reminder that
European shares were cheap for a reason, Greg Peters, chief
global cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley, said.
"The way we've approached it all along is that Europe's a
different trade, it's kind of a distressed trade. And so it has
rallied post-ECB, but even what's priced in is a much more
negative operating environment than in the U.S.
"What you're seeing on the European side is just continued
economic weakness and so that makes me nervous on European
equities."