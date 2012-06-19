Investors brace for Russell-rebalance trade Friday

| NEW YORK, June 19
NEW YORK, June 19 Investors can be forgiven for
approaching this year's rebalancing of the Russell indexes with
some trepidation.
This event - when billions of dollars in trades will hit all
at once - could get heated, gi ven the markets' tumultuous nature
of late and the high-profile problems surrounding Facebook Inc's
IPO.
"I still think people are concerned that there could be a
technical glitch, a delay in the close, that people could get
shut out of the trade - it's always in the back of your mind
when you have lots of order flow coming in at the close on any
big day," said Keith Bliss, senior vice president at Cuttone &
Co in New York.
Russell rebalances its indexes every year to make sure they
reflect the shifts in the broader market.
A total of $3.9 trillion in assets is benchmarked to the
Russell indexes globally.
Both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq have
contingency plans in place should any problems arise during the
closing cross. Du ring the 2011 cross, trades of about 750.8
million shares representing $10.6 billion were executed in 1.1
seconds, according to Nasdaq.
The sheer volume of the trade, along with the rough first
day of trading on May 18 for Facebook's initial public offering,
i s enough to plant a seed of worry for some investors.
Recent rebalances have been relatively pain free.
But in 2001, the Nasdaq was forced to extend its regular
trading session due to a network outage.
"At the end of the day, it's a $30-odd-billion net trade, so
it's a lot of supply and d emand. That i s unusual at the close,"
said Phil Mackintosh, managing director and global head of the
trading strategy team at Credit Suisse in New York.
"At this stage, a lot of the small-cap stocks, which are the
interesting stocks, have multiples of days of volume required to
facilitate the index-fund trade, so with only (a few) days to
go, you'd hope that is well and truly inventoried."
The rebalancing generates a volume jump.
Last year, volume on the day of the Russell rebalance was
10.47 billion shares - far above the average daily volume of
7.84 billion shares in 2011 on the NYSE, the Amex and the
Nasdaq.
In 2010, volume on Russell-rebalance day was 14.5 billion
shares. Average daily volume in 2010 was 8.47 billion shares on
the NYSE, the Amex and the Nasdaq.
TIME TO RECALIBRATE
Money managers who track the Russell indexes must
recalibrate their portfolios at the same time to match the
makeup of the newly reconstituted indexes.
The final reconstitution is scheduled to go into effect
after the close of trading on F riday, June 22.
Russell has already posted two previous lists of preliminary
additions and deletions, including lightning-rod s tock Facebook.
For the reconstitution this year, Russell has made mostly
minor tweaks. The firm is excluding companies that produce
unrelated business taxable income (UBTI), although the rule is
expected to affect few er than 10 com panies.
"It's much simpler, and that is a good thing because last
year was a doozy of a year," said Lori Calvasina, small- and
mid-cap equity strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "This
year, there were a lot of fireworks over UBTI. That ended up not
being a big deal in the end."
By telegraphing the standards for inclusion, Russell
believes disruptions in the market can be minimized, making for
an orderly close despite the volume spike.
"Most of our rules are provided and (investors) can come up
with their own answers," said Rolf Agather, global head of index
research and innovation at Russell Investments in Se attle.
Despite the trade's size and the potential speed bumps, the
Russell rebalancing is lower down on the list of investor
worries, considering the global economic environment.
"Investors aren't focused as much on reconstitution this
year because there are so many other things - you've got the
Greek election, the potential for the fiscal cliff, China
potentially slowing," said Steve DeSanctis, small-cap strategist
at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.
One of the bigger changes in this year's reconstitution is
expected to be a change in t he investment-style indexes, which
are typically either growth indexes or value indexes.
Ene rgy-related stocks, because of their recent difficulties, are
expected to lose weight in the growth indexes, and gain in the
value indexes.
"You don't want to wake up Monday morning the 25th, and all
of a sudden, your energy weight is a lot less as a growth
manager and a lot more as a value manager - you don't want to be
blindsided by the event," DeSanctis said.