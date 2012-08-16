SAFT ON WEALTH-High returns are the real false cult

By James Saft
Aug 16 It may not be just the cult of equity
which is dead, it may be the cult of investment.
Pimco's Bill Gross, a bond guy if ever there was one,
proclaimed the death of equity worship recently, proposing that
the 6.6 percent real return equities have enjoyed since 1912 was
not just an aberration but a flaw of common sense like "a Ponzi
scheme".
Gross is both right, wrong and then right again, arriving,
like so many of us, at more or less the right place through an
errant path.
He's absolutely right in that there is a risk that for many
investors, over the time frames which are meaningful to them,
equities may prove a huge disappointment, just as they have
these past 10 to 15 years.
He's dead wrong, however, in one important plank of his
argument; that equity returns cannot mathematically outpace GDP
indefinitely.
As Ben Inker, of fund managers GMO, patiently explains, not
all of those gains are compounded indefinitely; a huge but
unknown proportion gets spent. That means there is no Ponzi
scheme. GDP growth sets a backdrop, but the specific action
driving stock markets are valuation changes, earnings growth and
dividends.
"There is a difference between expecting low returns due to
reversion to long-term normal valuations and expecting low
returns because something has fundamentally changed about the
return-generating process for equities," Inker, head of asset
allocation at GMO, wrote in a note to clients.
To read the note, click here
Equities have returned more, and very likely will return
more in future, because they carry more and different risks to
other parts of the capital structure like senior and convertible
debt. Equities, as many readers will attest, can really screw up
your plans; plunging at just the wrong moment, such as when you
are about to retire or, as is so often the case during economic
downturns, when you have just lost your job.
(As a side point, these discussions always exclude the
returns of those who lost major wars during the last century.
The long-term returns of German and Japanese equity holders
presumably was quite a bit lower than that 6.6 percent figure.)
RELATIVE RISK
That higher risk means that equities must, in the long run,
be a good investment in order for companies to be able to
attract capital, which presumably they will continue to need to
do. That's quite a different thing from saying that they are
going to offer good returns in the near future, or whatever your
preferred investment horizon happens to be. If you are not an
endowment investing for eternity, this may well not be your
time.
Gross, correctly, points out that corporate profits, as a
share of GDP, are at an all-time peak. Wages in the U.S. have
been stagnant in real terms for four decades, and it would not
at all be a surprise to see workers win a bigger part of the pie
in the next few years. We may be coming towards the end of the
period both of increased globalization, and of cheaper labor
from overseas flattering profits, both developments which would
be bad for returns.
So it's quite sensible to expect a re-rating of equities
downward over the next few years, as shares seek and ultimately
find a point at which they represent good value and can begin
their own reversion to mean.
The point is that it may be, at least for five or 10 years,
sensible to expect relatively low returns in all of the
traditional asset classes. A huge amount of debt needs to be
digested globally and the two routes, inflation and
debt deflation, are both threats to returns.
The cult of equities is part of a broader cult of
investment, which takes as its central belief that we can, if
only we choose the right manager and right product, outrun, or
even bankroll, our own profligacy. The huge underfunding of
corporate, state and private pension plans is the best evidence
that this cult exists and that we should leave it.
Returns, for a time, are going to be low, almost across the
board. Savings are going to have to rise. This implies a bit of
a vicious circle, as one feeds the other, so this period might
last longer and be a bit worse than otherwise we would expect.
Equities, in the end, will outperform cash and bonds, but
many of us simply won't be able to afford to take too much of
that kind of risk.