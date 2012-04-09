Yale donor goes to prison for $110 million stock scam

| NEW YORK, April 9
NEW YORK, April 9 John D. Mazzuto, former chief
executive officer of Industrial Enterprises of America Inc, was
sent to jail on Monday for running a $110 million stock scam.
Mazzuto, 63, a Yale University benefactor and former bank
director, was the architect of a "pump and dump" scheme at the
automotive chemicals company.
He was sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court to up to 4-1/2
years behind bars. Mazzuto had faced a sentence of as long as 25
years if convicted at trial.
"He co-engineered a massive fraud against the shareholders
of a public company by using their stock as an ATM machine,"
Thomas Curran, an attorney for IEAM, said after the sentencing.
"He got his due."
IEAM illegally issued 43 million shares of stock worth $90
million and then used the proceeds to inflate the company's
balance sheet. Investors, including an Ohio teachers' pension
fund and the Methodist church, lost more than $20 million,
according to prosecutors. Industrial Enterprises filed for
bankruptcy in 2009.
Acting New York state Supreme Court Justice Gregory Carro
imposed Mazzuto's sentence on the recommendation of prosecutors.
He was a key witness at the trial of James Margulies, the
company's former finance chief and CEO after Mazzuto. In July,
Margulies was found guilty of grand larceny and other charges.
He is now serving a seven-to-21 year prison sentence.
At least three other people pleaded guilty for their roles
in the scam.
Mazzuto graduated from Yale in 1970 and worked at Chemical
Bank for two decades, becoming a managing director in the 1980s.
He created the scam by acquiring a controlling interest in a
private company in 2002 then merging it into a shell company
that became Industrial Enterprises of America.
Mazzuto bought expensive homes in Southampton, New York, and
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with his ill-gotten gains.
A onetime short stop at Yale, Mazzuto gave the university
shares worth $1.7 million in 2007, according to the Yale Daily
News. The Ivy League school later named a field after him.
Last year, the school agreed to pay a $1 million settlement
to IEAM for the value of the shares, the paper said. The school
said it took the gift in good faith and had no knowledge of the
fraud.
Prosecutors originally agreed to sentence Mazzuto to one to
three years, but he violated the terms of his plea agreement
when he was twice arrested for drunk driving.
"I intend to contribute back to society," Mazzuto told Carro
on Monday.
The case is People v. Mazzuto, 2503-2010, New York state
Supreme Court.