STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC downgrades Yangzijiang to hold

OCBC Investment Research downgraded its rating on Yangzijiang
Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd to hold from buy and
lowered its price target to S$1.23 from S$1.51.
Yangzijiang shares were up 0.9 percent at S$1.19 and have
gained more than 30 percent so far this year.
OCBC said about 70 percent of its new order estimate of $2.5
billion for Yangzijiang's 2012 fiscal year depends largely on
the 18 orders from Seaspan Corp, resulting in a higher
concentration risk.
"Though the share price may see a positive knee-jerk
reaction when the orders turn effective, we believe that the
risk-reward ratio is currently biased against investors, unless
the general shipbuilding market turns for the better," OCBC
said.
Newbuild prices are still trending lower, OCBC said, adding
that though Yangzijiang is diversifying into the offshore
industry, it still has to traverse a learning curve before there
can be a contribution to earnings.
1456 (0656 GMT)
(Reporting by Leonard How in Singapore;
leonard.how@thomsonreuters.com)