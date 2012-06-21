STOCKS NEWS SINGAPORE-OCBC cuts Yangzijiang target price

BRIEF-EnSync Energy acquires DCfusion LLC
* EnSync Inc- Acquisition is expected to be accretive to EnSync Energy within calendar year
OCBC Investment Research lowered its target price on shipbuilder Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) Ltd to S$1.08 from S$1.23 while keeping its hold rating, citing a dim outlook for the industry.
Shares of Yangzijiang were down nearly 1 percent at 0158 GMT at S$1.025 but have risen 12.7 percent so far this year, outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index.
Yangzijiang has cancelled a contract with Greek shipowner FreeSeas Ltd after it failed to make payments.
Although the contract termination has no significant financial impact on Yangzijiang, it could be a signal of further changes in the shipbuilding industry, OCBC said.
The brokerage noted that Chinese state-owned banks have distributed only $1 billion in loans to Greek shipowners, which was lower than expected.
(Reporting by Leonard How in Singapore; leonard.how@thomsonreuters.com)
* Hudson Global reports 2016 fourth quarter and full-year results
* IC Potash announces closing of a private placement and diversification into the organic fertilizer market for medical cannabis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: