STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Maybank Kim Eng keeps Bank of Ayudhya hold rating

Maybank Kim Eng Securities gave a hold rating for Bank of Ayudhya, with target price at 26 baht, after it reported a slightly better-than-expected first quarter net profit.

Thailand's fifth-largest lender, part-owned by General Electric, reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday due to strong loan demand from auto hire purchase and lower provisions.

"We are positive on the earnings growth outlook, but current share price looks fully valued," the broker said in a research note.

Maybank Kim Eng forecast a 16 percent growth for normal profit, with 13.5 percent loan growth for 2012, on hopes that solid loan demand earlier this year would continue to gain momentum and help beat the bank's target later on this year.

At 0755 GMT, shares in Bank of Ayudhya were up 0.95 percent to 26.50 baht, while the main index was down 0.13 percent.

