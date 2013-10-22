Stock Spirits prices London float at 235 pence per share

BRIEF-Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 mln of medium-term notes
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
LONDON Oct 22 Vodka maker Stock Spirits priced its London initial public offering at 235 pence per share on Tuesday, valuing the company at 470 million pounds ($759.5 million).
Majority owner, U.S. private equity group Oaktree Capital Managament, reduced its stake to 38.3 percent via the listing, sharing proceeds of 206.5 million pounds with members of Stock Spirits' management who also sold shares.
Stock Spirits, the biggest vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic, had offered the shares at 210 pence to 260 pence each. It also raised 52 million pounds from the sale of new shares to pay down debt.
Its shares are due to begin trading at 0700 GMT.
* Brookfield Infrastructure to issue $400 million of medium-term notes
LONDON, April 11 Royal Dutch Shell was aware that some of the payments it made to Nigeria for rights to an oilfield under a 2011 deal would go to a company associated with former Nigerian oil minister and convicted money launderer Dan Etete, it said in a statement to Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 11 Ride-services company Lyft has raised $600 million in fresh funding, fuel for the company's growth as it continues to compete fiercely with larger rival Uber Technologies Inc.