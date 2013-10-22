Stock Spirits prices London float at 235 pence per share

LONDON Oct 22 Vodka maker Stock Spirits priced its London initial public offering at 235 pence per share on Tuesday, valuing the company at 470 million pounds ($759.5 million).

Majority owner, U.S. private equity group Oaktree Capital Managament, reduced its stake to 38.3 percent via the listing, sharing proceeds of 206.5 million pounds with members of Stock Spirits' management who also sold shares.

Stock Spirits, the biggest vodka producer in Poland and the Czech Republic, had offered the shares at 210 pence to 260 pence each. It also raised 52 million pounds from the sale of new shares to pay down debt.

Its shares are due to begin trading at 0700 GMT.