版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 10日 星期五 05:58 BJT

Bond insurer Assured contests Stockton bankruptcy eligibility

SAN FRANCISCO Aug 9 Bond insurer, Assured Guaranty Ltd, on Thursday contested Stockton, California's eligibility for bankruptcy, becoming the second creditor to ask a federal court to reject the city's petition for protection from creditors.

Assured's filing, which followed a separate challenge from a unit of insurer MBIA Inc, argued that Stockton failed to prove it was insolvent and did not negotiate in good faith.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐