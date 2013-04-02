UPDATE 4-Court says city of Stockton, California may proceed with bankruptcy

By Jonathan Weber
SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 1 A U.S. federal judge
on Monday approved the city of Stockton's petition for
bankruptcy in a case that sets the stage for a lengthy battle
between bondholders and the California pension system.
In a case being studied by other cash-strapped American
cities including Detroit, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge
Christopher Klein's decision was a setback for bondholders and
insurers who had resisted the California city's bankruptcy
filing. Stockton is the largest U.S. city ever to file for
bankruptcy.
The judge also signaled that the California Public Employees
Retirement System's position in the case was not above review.
Stockton, a city of 300,000, has so far not reduced pension
payments to retired city workers, although it has eliminated
retiree healthcare benefits.
"This does not mean there is not potentially a serious issue
involving Calpers," Judge Klein said. "But at this point I do
not know what that is." He added that there were "very complex
and difficult questions of law that I can see out there on the
horizon," relating to Calpers.
The decision on Stockton marks the start of a lengthy
restructuring of the obligations that currently overwhelm its
finances, which were crippled by the housing crisis and
recession.
Investors in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market are
concerned that if Stockton is able to avoid paying bondholders
in full without cutting pension payments, other cities will
pursue a similar strategy as they struggle to cope with budget
shortfalls.
Kenneth Naehu, head of fixed income at Bel Air Investment
Advisors in Los Angeles, agreed that the case could cloud the
issue of where bondholders stand in relation to retirees and
pension funds in a municipal bankruptcy.
CALPERS ISSUE LOOMS
In a lengthy preamble to his ruling, Klein delivered a
stinging rebuke to the so-called capital market creditors -
mainly the insurers for bondholders who own hundreds of millions
of dollars of Stockton debt - who had opposed the bankruptcy
filing.
He rejected the arguments of bondholders and insurers that
Stockton was not truly insolvent when it sought Chapter 9
bankruptcy protection last summer and that it had improperly
failed to seek relief from its pension obligations.
Klein said capital market creditors had failed to negotiate
in good faith in a pre-bankruptcy mediation, as required by law,
and also criticized their refusal to pay part of the bill for
mediation.
Calpers is far from off the hook, but the city's obligations
to the retirement system are properly addressed as part of the
effort to finalize a "plan of adjustment" for emerging from
bankruptcy, the judge said.
Michael Sweet, a municipal bankruptcy lawyer with Fox
Rothschild who is not involved in the case, said the judge's
remarks suggested that "somewhere along the line the city will
have to go to Calpers, because otherwise they will have problems
with discrimination in the plan."
A plan of adjustment, like any bankruptcy reorganization
plan, cannot favor one group of creditors over another.
"You're going to see an issue teed up that could go to the
U.S. Supreme Court," Sweet said.
Calpers asserts that California law protects pensioners from
any haircut even in bankruptcy, but that position has never been
tested in court.
'SCORCHED EARTH' TACTICS
Bob Deis, the Stockton city manager who is largely
responsible for managing the bankruptcy process, called the
judge's verdict a "vindication" of the city's position.
He criticized the "scorched-earth" legal strategy of the
bond creditors as a waste of time and money, and said the city
had already spent $6 million to $7 million on the mediation and
legal costs.
Assured Guaranty Ltd, one of the bond insurers, said
in a statement that it "disagrees" with the judge's ruling but
that it looked forward to working with the city on a "consensual
approach" to resolving its debts. A company spokesman also said
that it had tried to negotiate with the city prior to
bankruptcy, but without success.
Others opposing the city's bankruptcy included National
Public Finance Guarantee Corp, Wells Fargo Bank, the
Franklin California High Yield Municipal Fund and Franklin High
Yield Tax-Free Income Fund.
Throughout his two hours of comments, the judge made it
clear that he thought the city had done everything it could to
avoid bankruptcy. He noted that sharp cost-cutting had begun
years ago, and that 77 percent of the city's budget was devoted
to already-diminished police and fire services.
Klein agreed that further cuts in public safety and other
services were not options.
It was not clear on Monday if any of the capital market
creditors would appeal the ruling. A spokesman for Assured
Guaranty said the company wanted to see the written ruling
before it determined next steps. National Public Finance
Guarantee had no comment on a possible appeal.