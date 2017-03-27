Home BancShares to buy Stonegate Bank for about $778.4 mln

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.
Florida-based Stonegate will merge into Home BancShares' unit, Centennial Bank.
Stonegate shareholders will receive proceeds of about $749.8 million, which consists of about $50 million in cash and about $699.8 million of Home BancShares stock. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results