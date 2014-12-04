REFILE-MOVES-Nicola Foley joins Stonehaven as senior financial controller

BRIEF-Zecotek Photonics announces non-brokered private placement
* Arranged for non-brokered private placement of 1.8 million units of company at a price of $0.30 per Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects paragraph 1 to say "appointed", not "appointment")
Dec 4 Stonehaven, a lifetime mortgage provider, appointed chartered accountant Nicola Foley as senior financial controller and company secretary.
Foley will oversee the product suite and develop new products. She will also work closely with the board and assist with the general management of the business.
Foley has sat on the boards of many listed companies including Brookfield Asset Management Inc and AOL Inc , and private equity funds such as Global Infrastructure Partners where she advised on consolidation and tax structuring. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)
* Qtrly revenue $3.4 million versus $2.4 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Canadian PM talks to President Trump, "refuted the baseless allegations" of u.s. Commerce department on lumber - statement from Trudeau's office