McAfee launches offer for Finland's Stonesoft

HELSINKI May 6 Intel Corp's security software division McAfee launched a tender offer to buy smaller rival Stonesoft for 4.50 euros per share, the Finnish company said on Monday.

The offer for Stonesoft, with a share capital of 1.15 billion euros ($1.5 billion), represents a 128 percent premium compared with the shares' 1.97 euros closing price on Friday.
