UPDATE 1-U.S. court revives Stora Enso paper price-fixing case

* Stora Enso unit to face antitrust claims - court
* Case against parent properly dismissed
* Jury acquitted Stora Enso unit in 2007
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 6 A federal appeals court in New York
revived an antitrust lawsuit in which purchasers of coated paper
used in magazines and catalogs accused a unit of Finland's Stora
Enso Oyj of conspiring with a rival to fix prices.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Monday that a
Connecticut federal judge erred in his December 2010 dismissal
of the civil case against Stora Enso North America Corp, which
had previously been acquitted of criminal price-fixing charges.
It said a jury could reasonably find the Stora Enso unit had
illegally conspired from August 2002 to January 2004 with
Finland's UPM-Kymmene Oyj to inflate the price of
"publication paper" used in magazines such as Time and Reader's
Digest and catalogs such as JCPenney Company Inc.
This alleged conspiracy centered on meetings and phone calls
between senior Stora Enso and UPM executives prior to a series
of price increase announcements.
"The record in this case presents strong, if not
irrefutable, evidence of a conspiracy in a context where the
conspiracy's goals were aligned with the conspirators' economic
interests," Circuit Judge Susan Carney wrote for a three-judge
panel of the 2nd Circuit.
Carney also said U.S. District Judge Stefan Underhill in
Bridgeport, Connecticut, correctly dismissed the case against
the Stora Enso parent, citing a lack of evidence it was directly
involved in price-fixing. The 2nd Circuit returned the case to
Underhill's courtroom for further proceedings.
David Marx, a partner at McDermott Will & Emery representing
Stora Enso, said the Helsinki-based company believes a jury,
when presented with the facts, will find that Stora Enso North
America and UPM did not conspire to fix paper prices.
Daniel Small, a partner at Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll
representing the purchasers, did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
UPM received immunity from U.S. prosecutors in February 2006
in return for its cooperation in the price-fixing probe.
The Stora Enso unit was indicted 10 months later on criminal
price-fixing charges. A federal jury in New Haven, Connecticut,
acquitted that unit in July 2007, court records show.
European Union antitrust regulators closed their own probe
into alleged price fixing in the paper industry in 2006.
The case is In re: Publication Paper Antitrust Litigation,
2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 11-101.