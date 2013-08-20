Stora Enso settles U.S. paper price-fixing lawsuit

* $8 mln settlement resolves purchasers' antitrust claims
* Federal appeals court last August revived case
* Jury acquitted former Stora Enso unit in 2007
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 20 The Finnish paper company Stora Enso Oyj
agreed to pay $8 million to end a nearly
nine-year-old antitrust lawsuit accusing a former unit of
conspiring to fix prices for purchasers of coated paper used in
magazines and catalogs.
According to a filing on Monday with the U.S. District Court
in Bridgeport, Connecticut, the settlement resolves claims
against Stora Enso and the former Stora Enso North America Corp
unit, which was sold in 2007 and is now known as NewPage
Wisconsin System Inc after going through bankruptcy.
Paper purchasers had accused the unit of conspiring with
rivals to inflate the price of "publication paper" used in
magazines such as Time and Reader's Digest and catalogs such as
those of JC Penney Co between October 2002 and September
2003.
Stora Enso, rather than NewPage, will fund the settlement,
avoiding the risk that a bankruptcy judge may reduce the payout,
lawyers for the purchasers said. "Plaintiffs believe they have
obtained a fair and reasonable resolution," they added.
The settlement has been submitted to U.S. District Judge
Stefan Underhill for preliminary approval.
Another Finnish company, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, agreed
in 2007 to pay $9 million to settle related claims.
Daniel Small, a partner at Cohen Milstein, Sellers & Toll
representing the purchasers, said approval of the Stora Enso
accord would end the litigation, which began in November 2004.
"We believe that it's a good result for the class members
who otherwise would have faced a very difficult situation," in
light of the NewPage bankruptcy, he said.
David Marx, a partner at McDermott Will & Emery representing
Stora Enso, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The settlement was reached after a federal appeals court in
New York last August said Underhill erred in having previously
dismissed the case against the Stora Enso unit.
UPM had received immunity from U.S. prosecutors in February
2006 in return for cooperating in their probe into price-fixing.
The former Stora Enso unit was indicted 10 months later on
criminal price-fixing charges, but was acquitted by a federal
jury in Connecticut in July 2007, court records show.
The case is In re: Publication Paper Antitrust Litigation,
U.S. District Court, District of Connecticut, No. 04-md-01631.