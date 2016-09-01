Hurricane Hermine dampens Florida tourism on U.S. holiday weekend

| Sept 1
Sept 1 Before it even made landfall on Thursday,
Hurricane Hermine had battered Florida's $89-billion tourism
industry, snarling travel, cancelling a country music festival
and scaring visitors away at the start of the U.S. Labor Day
holiday weekend.
Florida Governor Rick Scott declared a state of emergency,
closing schools and government offices throughout much of the
state as the storm barreled toward its northern Gulf Coast,
including the cities of St. Petersburg and Tampa.
The hazardous weather is the latest blow to the state's
tourism industry, weeks after Florida confirmed cases of the
Zika virus on both coasts, which dented travel to the region
from expectant mothers and others.
Just one pair of guests were sticking out the storm at St.
Petersburg's Beach Drive Inn, ahead of the weekend the marks the
unofficial end of summer vacations, said innkeeper Jana Kelly.
"We've had a couple cancellations and a couple rooms leave
early. It's not great news, especially when it's a slower time
of the year," she said, noting bookings typically pick up for
the six-room bed-and-breakfast in October.
At the western end of Florida's Gulf Coast, Pensacola's
Margaritaville Beach Hotel was about 85 percent full at a time
it would normally be sold out, said Jennifer Jackson, the
hotel's director of marketing.
"We have seen some cancellations, but not everyone is
bailing," said Jackson.
She said the hotel, in an area expected to dodge the worst
of the storm, had picked up some last-minute reservations from
travelers who were cancelling vacations to cities including
Panama City Beach, where organizers of the Gulf Coast Jam
country-music festival had just pulled the plug on the three-day
event due to begin Friday.
"Safety is the first concern for our visitors, country music
fans and the festival organizers and sponsors," said Panama City
Beach Mayor Mike Thomas in a post on the organizers' Facebook
page.
One in 10 flights into Tallahassee International Airport had
been canceled as of Thursday afternoon, according to
FlightAware.com. Major airlines including American Airlines
and United Airlines offered fee waivers to travelers
heading to or from airports in Florida as well as elsewhere in
the southeastern United States.
Hotels in Tampa also saw cancellations, with some offering
special discounts to travelers marooned by the storm, said
Cristina Duschek, spokesperson for the Visit Tampa Bay tourism
board.
"The upside is that some people are staying longer in town
to get through the storm," Duschek said in a phone interview.
British student Domenico Zappala was ready to cool his heels
in Miami International Airport waiting for a flight home to
London.
"If it gets canceled or delayed, I'll just stick at the
airport," Zappala said in an electronic message.
