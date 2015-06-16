UPDATE 4-Tropical Storm Bill soaks Texas coast

(Adds details, quotes)
By Kristen Hays and Terry Wade
HOUSTON, June 16 Tropical Storm Bill hit the
Texas coast with strong rains and high winds on Tuesday though
no serious injuries were reported, relieving officials and
residents just three weeks after floods killed about 30 people
in the state.
The second named tropical storm of the 2015 Atlantic
hurricane season made landfall near the sportfishing town of
Matagorda, then lost much of its punch, the National Weather
Service said.
There were no reports of substantial damages, and oilfields
in the Gulf of Mexico and near the coast were not impacted by
the storm. Refineries and a nuclear power plant, the South Texas
Nuclear Generating Station in Bay City, also operated normally.
But 209 flights were canceled at the two airports serving
Houston, the fourth-largest U.S. city, according to tracking
service FlightAware.com. Vessel traffic was also halted in the
Houston Ship Channel, the biggest U.S. petrochemical port, and
the ports of Galveston and Texas City.
"This is a rain event," Houston Mayor Annise Parker said at
a news conference. "This is a normal rain event."
Despite the weakening storm system, forecasters said
tornadoes were possible across much of Texas.
Flash flood watches were issued for six states. The watch
area included Houston and central Texas, where floods over
Memorial Day weekend last month swept over thousands of vehicles
and damaged homes.
The storm was projected to churn through central Texas
toward Austin and Dallas. It has maximum sustained winds near 50
miles per hour (80 kph).
Heavy rain had already drenched parts of Texas over the
weekend, pushing high rivers closer to overflowing their banks.
The National Hurricane Center said the storm was expected to
weaken into a tropical depression overnight, but it could bring
up to 8 inches (20 cm) of rain to eastern Texas and Oklahoma and
up to 4 inches (10 cm) to Arkansas and southern Missouri.
Voluntary evacuations were called for some low-lying areas
south of Houston.
Flooding could snarl work in onshore oilfields, but
producers including EOG Resources and ConocoPhillips
said they were unaffected.
More than 45 percent of U.S. refining capacity and half of
natural gas processing capacity sits along the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Onshore, LyondellBasell deployed sandbags at its
refining and chemical facilities.
BP Plc briefly shut its Mad Dog and Atlantis fields
after a pipeline outage not caused by the storm was fixed by
operator Enterprise Products Partners.
(Additional reporting by Erwin Seba, Anna Driver and Jon
Herskovitz; Editing by Larry King, Tom Brown and Phil Berlowitz)