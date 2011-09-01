版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 1日 星期四 23:13 BJT

BP evacuates all offshore workers from Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, Sept 1 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) was evacuating all workers from its oil and natural gas production platforms in U.S. regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday ahead of a tropical disturbance, a company spokesman said.

BP spokesman Tom Mueller declined to say if it was shutting in production at its eight company-operated platforms and directed calls about shut output to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which regulates offshore oil and natural gas drilling. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐