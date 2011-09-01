BP evacuates all offshore workers from Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, Sept 1 BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) was
evacuating all workers from its oil and natural gas production
platforms in U.S. regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico on
Thursday ahead of a tropical disturbance, a company spokesman
said.
BP spokesman Tom Mueller declined to say if it was shutting
in production at its eight company-operated platforms and
directed calls about shut output to the U.S. Bureau of Ocean
Energy Management, which regulates offshore oil and natural gas
drilling.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)