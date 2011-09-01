BP shutting in Gulf of Mexico production -sources

HOUSTON, Sept 1 BP Plc (BP.N) (BP.L) was
shutting in production at all of its eight oil and natural gas
platforms in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico as it
evacuates workers ahead of a weather disturbance, sources
familiar with offshore operations said on Thursday.
BP has said workers were being evacuated from its Mad Dog,
Holstein, Atlantis, Nakika, Pompano, Horn Mountain, Marlin, and
Thunder Horse platforms, but declined to discuss how production
would be affected.
BP is the largest oil producer in the U.S.-regulated areas
of the Gulf of Mexico.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)