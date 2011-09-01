BP shutting in Gulf of Mexico production -sources

HOUSTON, Sept 1 BP Plc (BP.N) (BP.L) was shutting in production at all of its eight oil and natural gas platforms in U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico as it evacuates workers ahead of a weather disturbance, sources familiar with offshore operations said on Thursday.

BP has said workers were being evacuated from its Mad Dog, Holstein, Atlantis, Nakika, Pompano, Horn Mountain, Marlin, and Thunder Horse platforms, but declined to discuss how production would be affected.

BP is the largest oil producer in the U.S.-regulated areas of the Gulf of Mexico. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)