Tropical storm Carlotta aims at Mexico Pacific coast

By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY, June 14 Tropical storm Carlotta
strengthened off Mexico's Pacific coast on Thursday and was
expected to become a hurricane on Friday, the U.S. National
Hurricane Center said.
Carlotta, the third named storm of the Pacific hurricane
season, is set to graze the coastline south of tourist city
Acapulco and pass north of Mexico's largest oil refinery.
State oil company Pemex said it was monitoring the
storm and the 330,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery was
operating normally on Thursday.
Carlotta's path is far from the Baja California resort of
Los Cabos where world leaders are set convene next week for the
Group of 20 leaders of top economies on June 18-19.
With maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (75 kph), Carlotta
was 590 miles (950 km) southeast of Acapulco and was moving
northwest at 9 mph (15 kph), the Miami-based center said.
The Mexican government issued a hurricane watch from east of
Salina Cruz to Barra de Tonala, and west of Punta Maldonado to
Acapulco.
The storm could dump up to 12 inches (300 mm) of rain in the
affected areas and cause dangerous storm surges, the center
said. "These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and
mudslides," it said.
Authorities in the Baja California peninsula preparing for
the G20 summit said the airport in Los Cabos, expecting an
influx of delegations from around the world, was still open.
"We are following developments, but at the moment there is
no alert," said Salvador Banaga, head of Los Cabos' emergency
services. "We are expecting the biggest impact to be in the
southeast part of the country. Up here it won't be that bad."
In 2002, Hurricane Kenna hit south of Los Cabos while the
city was hosting an international meeting of the 21-member Asia
Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). Strong winds from Kenna
knocked over the main tent at the event where world leaders were
set to attend a gala dinner, although no one was injured.