UPDATE 4-Tropical depression brings flooding to U.S. Gulf Coast states

(Updates to show that video footage available)
By Bernie Woodall
June 22 A tropical depression formerly known as
Tropical Storm Cindy caused flooding on Thursday in several U.S.
southeastern states, spawned a tornado that injured four people
in Alabama, and cut 16 percent of Gulf of Mexico oil production.
Cindy was a tropical storm when it made landfall near the
Louisiana-Texas border about 3 a.m. CT (0800 GMT) Thursday, then
weakened as it traveled north.
By afternoon, it was over northern Louisiana, and its heavy
rains had resulted in flooding and road closures in each state
bordering the Gulf, from eastern Texas to northwestern Florida.
A tornado was reported on Thursday near Birmingham, Alabama,
destroying several buildings and injuring at least four people,
according to the National Weather Service and local media.
None of the injuries were life-threatening, said Nick Dyer,
police chief in Fairfield, where the tornado hit.
The National Hurricane Center forecast that the storm would
reach southeastern Arkansas early Friday and Tennessee later
that day, possibly causing more flooding.
By midday Thursday the storm had caused a 16 percent cut in
Gulf of Mexico oil production, representing around 288,000
barrels per day of output, the U.S. Bureau of Safety and
Environmental Enforcement said.
Energy operators had evacuated 39 production platforms in
the Gulf of Mexico, or roughly 5 percent of them.
The Gulf of Mexico region is home to about 17 percent of
U.S. crude and 5 percent of dry natural gas output, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The storm's only reported fatality occurred on Wednesday,
when a 10-year-old boy was struck by a log dislodged by a large
wave as he stood near the shore in Fort Morgan, Alabama, the
Baldwin County coroner said.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston, Bernie Woodall in Fort
Lauderdale, Fla., Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Scott
DiSavino in New York; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Leslie
Adler)