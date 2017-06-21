UPDATE 3-U.S. Gulf Coast braces for Tropical Storm Cindy

(Updates storm location, wind speed)
By Liz Hampton
June 20 Communities and oil refining and
production facilities from Texas to Florida braced on Tuesday
for potential disruptions as Tropical Storm Cindy strengthened
over the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, threatening to bring flash floods
across parts of the northern Gulf Coast.
Cindy was located about 230 miles (365 km) south of Morgan
City, Louisiana late Tuesday with maximum sustained winds of 60
miles (95 km) per hour, the National Hurricane Center said.
The storm was moving toward the northwest near seven miles
(11 km) per hour, and this motion was expected to continue
through Wednesday.
On the forecast track, the center of Cindy will approach the
coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late Wednesday,
and move inland over southeastern Texas on Thursday, the
Miami-based weather forecaster said.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for San Luis Pass,
Texas to the Alabama-Florida border, Metropolitan New Orleans
and Lake Pontchartrain.
"The winds aren't looking to get much stronger than they are
now," but some areas east of Houston and toward Florida could
see as much as 12 inches of rain, said Stephen Strum, vice
president of extended forecast services at Weather Decision
Technologies in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"It's moving fairly slow, so it's going to produce rain for
a long time," he added.
Heavy rains and wind could disrupt oil supplies at the
massive refining and production centers along the U.S. Gulf
Coast, which could drive up prices for consumers. The Louisiana
Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the largest privately owned crude
storage terminal in the United States, suspended vessel
offloading operations ahead of the storm, but said it expected
no interruptions to deliveries from its hub in Clovelly,
Louisiana.
Royal Dutch Shell said it suspended some offshore
well operations but production was so far unaffected. Anadarko
Petroleum said it had evacuated non-essential staff from
its Gulf of Mexico facilities.
Exxon Mobil Corp, Phillips 66, and Motiva
Enterprises said the storm had not affected their refining
operations.
Cindy was expected to produce six to nine inches (15-23 cm)
of rain with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches over
southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama,
and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday, the NHC said.
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency.
Officials in Houston, New Orleans and other cities along the
Gulf Coast said they were monitoring developments. Florida
Governor Rick Scott warned residents in the northwest part of
his state to stay alert for flooding and heavy rain.
The storm could cause a surge of one to three feet along the
coast and possibly spawn tornados from southern Louisiana to the
Florida Panhandle, the NHC said.
The Gulf of Mexico is home to about 17 percent of U.S. crude
output and 5 percent of dry natural gas output, according to the
U.S. Energy Information Administration. More than 45 percent of
the nation's refining capacity is along the U.S. Gulf Coast,
also home to 51 percent of total U.S. natural gas processing
capability.
Crude oil prices for physical delivery along the U.S. Gulf
Coast were relatively stable, but cash gasoline prices rose as
traders expected heavy rains and possible flooding to hit
refineries in the region.
Prompt U.S. Gulf Coast conventional gasoline RU-DIFF-USG
firmed to trade as little as 2 cents per gallon under the RBOB
futures contract, its strongest in four
months.
WeatherBell Analytics LLC forecast 11 to 13 named tropical
storms in the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season, according to a May
outlook.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov.
30, and has an annual average of 9.6 named storms, 5.9
hurricanes and 2.3 intense hurricanes.
Southeast of the Gulf of Mexico, a second tropical storm,
Bret has been downgraded into a tropical wave.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta, Nallur Sethuraman, Swati Verma,
Apeksha Nair and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, Catherine Ngai and
Devika Krishna Kumar in New York and Liz Hampton in Houston;
Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Chris Reese and David Gregorio)